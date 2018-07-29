Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.57

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 11174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.04 to C$13.07 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.37 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 57.75%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Maurice Kagan acquired 2,000 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,140.00. Also, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$93,980.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

