Atria Investments LLC Invests $212,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Stock

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,481,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,890,000 after buying an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,529,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 895,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 363,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $17,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $48.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

