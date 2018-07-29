Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,698 Exantas Capital Corp (XAN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exantas Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XAN shares. ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of Exantas Capital opened at $10.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $333.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a current ratio of 130.99. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.38.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 57.71%. sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

In other news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.