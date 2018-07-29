Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

News headlines about Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlas Air Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.90890770018 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Atlas Air Worldwide traded down $0.55, reaching $67.25, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 179,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.19 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $489,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,830.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,910 shares of company stock worth $4,602,737 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

