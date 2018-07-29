At Home Group (HOME) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.76. 681,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 653,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Specifically, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $275,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,928,831 shares of company stock valued at $336,748,861 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

