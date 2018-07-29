AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($76.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($79.42) to GBX 5,700 ($75.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($86.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($83.39)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,483.73 ($72.58).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 5,734 ($75.90) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($56.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($73.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

