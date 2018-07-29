ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4926019147675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 traded down $0.16, hitting $7.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 11,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

