Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 2,444,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,326,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
ASNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after buying an additional 538,101 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 1,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 960,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 902,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ascena Retail Group
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.
