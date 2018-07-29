Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 2,444,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,326,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

ASNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ascena Retail Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after buying an additional 538,101 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 1,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 960,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 902,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

