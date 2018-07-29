Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co opened at $70.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

