Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Shares Down 7.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.07. 1,502,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,827,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,807,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $12,706,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 724,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

