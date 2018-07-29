Arrow Financial (AROW) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Arrow Financial traded down $0.35, reaching $39.05, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,519 shares of company stock valued at $205,543. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

