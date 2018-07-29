ARP Americas LP Takes $580,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 43.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,253,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $932,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,023,746.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,666 shares of company stock worth $3,003,168. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NNN stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

