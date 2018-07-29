ARP Americas LP Purchases 8,400 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $20.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.