ARP Americas LP Has $526,000 Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

ARP Americas LP lessened its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tech Data by 93.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tech Data during the first quarter worth $352,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD opened at $82.08 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.