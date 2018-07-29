Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,524,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $20,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

MA opened at $202.94 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.