Argus Boosts SunTrust Banks (STI) Price Target to $81.00

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price target increased by Argus to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STI. Ameriprise Financial raised SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a $72.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a $72.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of STI stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 169.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 31.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,240,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,528,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,755,000 after purchasing an additional 951,652 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 38.2% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 480,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

