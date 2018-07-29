Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of Ares Capital opened at $16.84 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.81 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 65.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

