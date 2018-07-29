Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital traded down $0.04, hitting $16.84, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,602. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.81 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.35%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

