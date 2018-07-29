Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Ardmore Shipping opened at $7.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 65,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

