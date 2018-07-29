Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (TKOMY) Head to Head Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arch Capital Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 61.84%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arch Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 9.41% 6.04% 1.65% Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 5.29% 7.86% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $5.63 billion 2.18 $619.27 million $1.07 28.17 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock $49.83 billion 0.73 $2.56 billion $3.63 13.46

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

