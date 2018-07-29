ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.24 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest opened at $44.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

In related news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $468,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.