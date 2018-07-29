AquariusCoin (ARCO) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $292,811.00 and $46.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000763 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.70 or 2.76776000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00111581 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,847,053 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

