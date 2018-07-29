Aqua America Inc (WTR) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Aqua America worth $33,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,925,000 after purchasing an additional 377,415 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America opened at $36.82 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

