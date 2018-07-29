Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shares Down 0.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $101.24 and last traded at $101.61. 67,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,124,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.71.

The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

