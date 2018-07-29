Anglo American (AAL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.47) to GBX 2,300 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,725 ($22.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,833.44 ($24.27).

Anglo American opened at GBX 1,691.40 ($22.39) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,659 ($21.96) per share, with a total value of £9,589.02 ($12,692.28). In the last three months, insiders purchased 603 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,756.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

