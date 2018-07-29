Andrew K. Silvernail Sells 94,045 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $152.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,849,000 after purchasing an additional 238,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,535,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 738,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

