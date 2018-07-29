Andeavor (ANDV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.81 and last traded at $150.01. Approximately 16,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,140,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.27.

ANDV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $831,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,766,897.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $13,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,121 shares of company stock valued at $92,014,744. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDV. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor by 257.6% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Andeavor in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

