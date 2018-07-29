Analyzing Paramount Resources (PRMRF) & Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paramount Resources and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pembina Pipeline 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Resources does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 11.56% -5.57% -3.06% Pembina Pipeline 17.53% 10.07% 4.42%

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Resources and Pembina Pipeline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.03 $141.44 million N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 4.29 $687.31 million $1.33 26.29

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Paramount Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.