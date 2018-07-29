Analyzing GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY) & Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS: GTOMY) and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GEMALTO NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Perion Network Ltd Common Stock -25.88% 10.82% 5.96%

Volatility and Risk

GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.36 billion 1.55 -$479.14 million N/A N/A Perion Network Ltd Common Stock $273.99 million 0.30 -$72.75 million N/A N/A

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEMALTO NV/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEMALTO NV/S and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network Ltd Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock beats GEMALTO NV/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions; secure electronic identity documents, such as ePassports and badges; multi-factor online authentication and transaction solutions, as well as a range of support services; and data encryption systems and software monetization solutions to financial institutions, retailers, mass transit authorities, and government agencies and service providers, as well as enterprises of various sizes. The company also sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers. In addition, it offers various solutions for mobile network operators, including subscriber identification modules and universal integrated circuit cards, and back-office platforms; and services comprising roaming optimization, mobile payment and marketing, personal data management, and trusted services management. Further, the company provides industrial solutions that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) data exchange through hardware modules and operating software, which connect machines to digital networks, as well as cloud-based M2M application enablement and late-stage personalization platforms to enhance operations, productivity, and efficiency in the Internet of things for the utilities, health, and automotive markets. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

