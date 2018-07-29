Analyzing Education Management (EDMC) & Chegg (CHGG)

Education Management (OTCMKTS: EDMC) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Education Management has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Education Management and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Education Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $255.07 million 12.00 -$20.28 million ($0.09) -303.33

Education Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Education Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of Education Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Education Management and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Education Management N/A N/A N/A Chegg -6.12% -0.95% -0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Education Management and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Education Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 7 3 1 2.45

Chegg has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Education Management.

Education Management Company Profile

Education Management Corporation provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, and various specialized non-degree diplomas in a range of disciplines comprising business, culinary, design, education, fashion, health sciences, information technology, legal, media arts, and psychology and behavioral sciences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math, an adaptive math technology and developer of the math application; Brand Partnership, which offers various ways for student-relevant brands to reach and engage high school and college students; Test Prep that provides students with an online adaptive test preparation services; and internships services. The company rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

