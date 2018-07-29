Analyzing Citigroup (C) and First Merchants (FRME)

Citigroup (NYSE: C) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Merchants has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Citigroup has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citigroup and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 14 0 2.54 First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $82.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than First Merchants.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $87.97 billion 2.09 -$6.80 billion $5.33 13.45 First Merchants $385.90 million 6.28 $96.07 million $2.41 20.32

First Merchants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citigroup. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup -5.45% 8.78% 0.88% First Merchants 28.09% 10.52% 1.47%

Summary

First Merchants beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

