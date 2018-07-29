Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) PT at $36.86

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 235,439 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 1,029,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,402. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.61%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.