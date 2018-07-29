Analysts Set First Derivatives plc (FDP) Target Price at $4,563.33

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,563.33 ($60.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 4,200 ($55.59) to GBX 4,300 ($56.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 5,050 ($66.84) to GBX 5,200 ($68.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,300 ($70.15) price target for the company.

Shares of First Derivatives traded up GBX 10 ($0.13), reaching GBX 4,020 ($53.21), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,485 ($32.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,440 ($58.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from First Derivatives’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

