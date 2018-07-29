Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorp’s FY2018 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $51.68 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 9,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $554,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $359,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $2,174,611. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.