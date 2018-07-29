Analysts Set Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Price Target at $34.50

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOVA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 306,700 shares of company stock worth $8,470,182. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 348,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

