Analysts Set Chubb Ltd (CB) PT at $161.00

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,696,000 after acquiring an additional 339,028 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in Chubb by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,523,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,104. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

