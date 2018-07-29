Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q3 2018 Earnings (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of Owens Corning opened at $62.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Owens Corning has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

