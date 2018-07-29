Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sanchez Energy Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SN)

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sanchez Energy’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KLR Group cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sanchez Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NYSE SN opened at $4.32 on Friday. Sanchez Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $398.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 3,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,975,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 222,516 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 782,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,360,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 299,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanchez Energy news, COO Christopher Heinson sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $66,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 723,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,260.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,311 shares of company stock valued at $485,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

