Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Ensign Group traded down $0.94, hitting $37.11, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 133,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,813 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.