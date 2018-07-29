Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics opened at $106.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

