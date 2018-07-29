Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

In related news, insider John N. Roberts sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $999,419.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,660,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $12,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,155 shares of company stock valued at $34,663,405. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $118.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

