Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gray Television opened at $14.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.58. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 691,079 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 3,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gray Television by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

