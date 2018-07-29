Analysts Expect DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DHT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DHT by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 174,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT traded down $0.01, hitting $4.39, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 649,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.67. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.