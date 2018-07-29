Analysts Expect Associated Banc Corp (ASB) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $556,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Bohn sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $210,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,620 shares of company stock worth $1,391,845. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,721,000 after buying an additional 2,172,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,615,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after buying an additional 1,660,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after buying an additional 1,088,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 496,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 458,510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $8,061,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

