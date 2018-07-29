Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma traded down $1.85, hitting $58.16, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,680. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

