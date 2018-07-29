Analysts Anticipate Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Smart & Final Stores reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smart & Final Stores from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smart & Final Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter.

Smart & Final Stores remained flat at $$5.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 734,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Smart & Final Stores has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

