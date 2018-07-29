Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of $3.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Expedia Group reported earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.54%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

