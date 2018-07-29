Analysts Anticipate Ensco Plc (ESV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ensco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Ensco reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ensco will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ensco.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of Ensco opened at $7.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ensco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ensco by 83.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ensco by 16.4% during the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,485,025 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

