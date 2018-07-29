Anadarko Petroleum’s (APC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.