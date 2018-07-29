Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh opened at $10.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, 22NW LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 71.6% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 121,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

